Intel Core i7 1360P vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

Intel Core i7 1360P
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
Intel Core i7 1360P
AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7840U and 1360P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P
12289
Ryzen 7 7840U +21%
14846
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +2%
10699
Ryzen 7 7840U
10478
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 May 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Model number i7-1360P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP8
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 15-30 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2700 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1360P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7840U
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page AMD Ryzen 7 7840U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7840U or Intel Core i7 1360P?
