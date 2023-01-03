Intel Core i7 1360P vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +3%
1899
1837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12289
Ryzen 7 7840U +21%
14846
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3808
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21373
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1836
Ryzen 7 7840U +5%
1927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +2%
10699
10478
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Model number
|i7-1360P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP8
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|15-30 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2700 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1360P official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
