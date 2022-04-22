Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 5950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +76%
25824
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14705
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +100%
45772
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
22894
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +60%
17932
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
11209
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Ryzen 9 5950X?
Avatar
Enigma 22 April 2022 18:27
Both processors are definitely good at what they do. However, it is not enough for me to replace my 5950 at this time. However, if they make a 5900 3D series I just may have to consider and sell off my 5950 while it's still new. Long live amd.
0 Reply
