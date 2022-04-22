AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +8%
1604
1481
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +76%
25824
14705
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +38%
3468
2506
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +100%
45772
22894
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +6%
1714
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +60%
17932
11209
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
