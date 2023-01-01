Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7900 or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 7900 vs Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
AMD Ryzen 9 7900
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 7900
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2144 vs 1825 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +17%
2158
Ryzen 9 5950X
1838
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900
17550
Ryzen 9 5950X +6%
18524
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No

Performance

Cores 12 16
Threads 24 32
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen 9 7900?
