Ryzen 9 7900 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket AM4 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon Graphics.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.