AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 9 7900
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 9 7900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
94
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
92
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 65 vs 170 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2044
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
29518
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4319
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
52183
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +6%
2292
2158
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +19%
20798
17550
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Intel
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Raphael
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|-
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|170 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|73.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1