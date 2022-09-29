Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7900X or Ryzen 9 7900: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 9 7900

We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 9 7900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 65 vs 170 Watt

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +6%
2292
Ryzen 9 7900
2158
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +19%
20798
Ryzen 9 7900
17550
Specifications

General

Vendor AMD Intel
Released September 29, 2022 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Raphael
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 47x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 170 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.4 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Choose between two processors
Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900 or Ryzen 9 7900X?
