AMD Ryzen 9 7900 vs Ryzen 7 7700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
91
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
94
69
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
68
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
92
79
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1915
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +4%
2158
2073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +37%
17550
12779
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Raphael
|Socket
|AM4
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
Power
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
