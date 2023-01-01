Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7900 or Ryzen 7 7700: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 7900 vs Ryzen 7 7700

AMD Ryzen 9 7900
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7700
AMD Ryzen 9 7900
AMD Ryzen 7 7700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700 and 7900
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +4%
2158
Ryzen 7 7700
2073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +37%
17550
Ryzen 7 7700
12779
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 7 7700

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2023 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Raphael
Socket AM4 AM5
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 9 7900
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 9 7900
3. AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 9 7900
4. Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900
5. AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 9 7900
6. Intel Core i9 13900 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900
7. AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Ryzen 9 7900
8. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Ryzen 7 7700
9. Intel Core i7 13700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700
10. AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Ryzen 7 7700

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700 or Ryzen 9 7900?
EnglishРусский