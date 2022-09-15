Home > Ryzen 9 7900X: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Ryzen 9 7900X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM5 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 76 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics RDNA 2.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27074

Specifications

Ryzen 9 7900X technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released September 15, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raphael
Socket AM5
Integrated GPU RDNA 2

Performance

Cores 12
Threads 24
Base Frequency 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 47x
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 76MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP 170 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics RDNA 2

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 7900X and Core i9 9900K
2. Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 5900X
3. Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 5950X
4. Ryzen 9 7900X and Core i9 12900K
5. Ryzen 9 7900X and Core i7 13700K
6. Ryzen 9 7900X and Core i9 13900K

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 9 7900X? Please, use comment form below
Promotion
EnglishРусский