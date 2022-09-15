Ryzen 9 7900X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM5 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 76 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics RDNA 2.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.