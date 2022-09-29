AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 105 vs 170 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +4%
2028
1956
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +31%
29269
22402
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4257
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
51953
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +9%
2273
2080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +27%
20541
16159
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Raphael
|Socket
|AM5
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|170 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|73.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
