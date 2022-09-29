Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7900X or Ryzen 7 7800X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 7 7800X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and 7900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 105 vs 170 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +31%
29269
Ryzen 7 7800X
22402
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +27%
20541
Ryzen 7 7800X
16159
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 29, 2022 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Raphael
Socket AM5 AM5
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 47x 45x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 170 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.4 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X or Ryzen 9 7900X?
