Home > Ryzen 9 7950X: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Ryzen 9 7950X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM5 that has 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 80 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics RDNA 2.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1975
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
37927

Specifications

Ryzen 9 7950X technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released September 15, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raphael
Socket AM5
Integrated GPU RDNA 2

Performance

Cores 16
Threads 32
Base Frequency 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 80MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP 170 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics RDNA 2

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX and Ryzen 9 7950X
2. Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 7950X
3. Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX and Ryzen 9 7950X
4. Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Ryzen 9 7950X
5. Core i9 12900K and Ryzen 9 7950X
6. Core i9 13900K and Ryzen 9 7950X

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 9 7950X? Please, use comment form below
Promotion
EnglishРусский