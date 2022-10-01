Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Intel Core i9 13900K
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 12% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 150 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +11%
2189
Ryzen 9 7950X
1975
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K
36866
Ryzen 9 7950X +3%
37927
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 1, 2022 September 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raphael
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 RDNA 2

Performance

Cores 24 16
Threads 32 32
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 68MB (shared) 80MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 150 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 RDNA 2
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 -
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i9 13900K?
