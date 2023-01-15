AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Cores: 16
- L3 cache: 128MB (shared)
- TDP: 120 W
- Transistor size: 5 nm
Ryzen 9 7950X3D - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM5 that has 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4200 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 128 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000).
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2200
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
38230
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
27623
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|P-Threads
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|42x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|TDP
|120 W
|Peak temperature
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|TMUs
|8
|ROPs
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.54 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24