Intel Core i3 12100F
Core i3 12100F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1630
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8518
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3539
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14600
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6507
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20