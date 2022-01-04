Home > Core i3 12100F: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 12100F

Core i3 12100F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 12100F in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1630
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8518
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3539
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14600
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6507

Specifications

Core i3 12100F technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S
Model number i3-12100F
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

