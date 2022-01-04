Intel Core i3 12100F vs i3 12100 VS Intel Core i3 12100F Intel Core i3 12100 We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12100 and 12100F Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F Consumes up to 3% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 58 vs 60 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100 Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 12100F and i3 12100

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S Model number i3-12100F i3-12100 Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 33x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 58 W 60 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1400 MHz Shading Units - 192 TMUs - 48 ROPs - 24 Execution Units - 24 TGP - 15 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i3 12100F n/a Core i3 12100 0.35 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i3 12100F official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20