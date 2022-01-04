Intel Core i3 12100F vs i3 12100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Consumes up to 3% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 58 vs 60 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1610
Core i3 12100 +3%
1665
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +4%
8367
8039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3525
3537
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +5%
14477
13734
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1669
Core i3 12100 +1%
1683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6453
Core i3 12100 +1%
6501
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|i3-12100
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
