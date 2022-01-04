Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1613 vs 1112 points
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500 – 58 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +38%
1615
1170
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +18%
8381
7107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +16%
3500
3018
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14315
Ryzen 5 5500 +36%
19439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +44%
1600
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 12100F +15%
6252
5455
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
