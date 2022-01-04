Intel Core i3 12100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3 12100F with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
78
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
74
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600 – 58 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1679 vs 1531 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +8%
1610
1497
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8390
Ryzen 5 5600 +31%
11005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +10%
3515
3208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14315
Ryzen 5 5600 +51%
21559
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +10%
1670
1523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6309
Ryzen 5 5600 +22%
7674
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i3-12100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
