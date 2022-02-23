Core i3 1220P - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 10 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU).

Please note that the tests on the i3 1220P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.