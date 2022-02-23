Intel Core i3 1220P vs i3 1215U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1220P with 10-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1220P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1220P
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1220P – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1452
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3821
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i3-1220P
|i3-1215U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|12x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|16
|16
|Execution Units
|64
|64
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1220P official page
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1