Intel Core i3 1220P vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1220P with 10-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1220P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1220P
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 1220P – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1114
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4617
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1220P +45%
3462
2382
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1220P +80%
18159
10103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1032
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3638
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i3-1220P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|16
|8
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1220P official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
