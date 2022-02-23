Intel Core i5 1235U vs i3 1220P
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U against the 1.5 GHz i3 1220P. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1235U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1220P – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3326
Core i3 1220P +4%
3462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11066
Core i3 1220P +64%
18159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4032
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i5-1235U
|i3-1220P
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|15x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|20-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|Intel Core i3 1220P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
