Intel Core i5 12500

Core i5 12500 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1792
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12951
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20186
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8722

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-12500
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 32
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

