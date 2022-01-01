Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 12500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +3%
1878
1815
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +23%
16074
13087
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +5%
3954
3783
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +55%
31736
20426
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +4%
1832
1764
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +45%
12728
8748
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700
|i5-12500
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
