Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Core i5 12500: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 12500

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
Intel Core i5 12500
Intel Core i7 12700
Intel Core i5 12500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500 and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +23%
16074
Core i5 12500
13087
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +55%
31736
Core i5 12500
20426
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +45%
12728
Core i5 12500
8748
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and i5 12500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700 i5-12500
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page Intel Core i5 12500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700 and i7 11700
2. Intel Core i7 12700 and i5 12600K
3. Intel Core i7 12700 and i7 12700KF
4. Intel Core i5 12500 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
5. Intel Core i5 12500 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
6. Intel Core i5 12500 and i5 12400F
7. Intel Core i5 12500 and i5 11500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500 or i7 12700?
EnglishРусский