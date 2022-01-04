Intel Core i5 12500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500 VS Intel Core i5 12500 AMD Ryzen 5 5500 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5500 and 12500 Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500 Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1468 points

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Unlocked multiplier

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne Model number i5-12500 - Socket LGA-1700 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30x 36x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12500 0.78 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5500 n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support Yes - Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 -