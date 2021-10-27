Intel Core i5 12600KF
Core i5 12600KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 10 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1877
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17624
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-12600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20