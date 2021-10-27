Home > Core i5 12600KF: performance and specs

Core i5 12600KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 10 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1877
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17624

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 27, 2021
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-12600KF
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

