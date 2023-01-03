Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13400F or Core i5 12600KF: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13400F vs i5 12600KF

Intel Core i5 13400F
VS
Intel Core i5 12600KF
Intel Core i5 13400F
Intel Core i5 12600KF

We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600KF and 13400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400F and i5 12600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-13400F i5-12600KF
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10 10
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. Boost TDP 148 W 150 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13400F official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600KF or i5 13400F?
