Intel Core i5 13400F vs i5 12600KF
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1814
Core i5 12600KF +6%
1920
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16347
Core i5 12600KF +8%
17700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3991
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27499
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1849
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11714
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-13400F
|i5-12600KF
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|10
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|148 W
|150 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13400F official page
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
