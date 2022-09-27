Intel Core i5 13600KF vs i5 12600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +4%
1990
1918
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +37%
24549
17864
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3985
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27359
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +7%
1985
1857
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +23%
14509
11762
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-13600KF
|i5-12600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
