Intel Core i5 12600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Intel Core i5 12600KF
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
Intel Core i5 12600KF
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 12600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +23%
17602
Ryzen 5 7600X
14331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600KF and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i5-12600KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 47x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Intel Core i5 12600KF?
