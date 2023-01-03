Home > Core i5 13400F: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 13400F

Core i5 13400F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 10 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 13400F in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1814
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16347
Specifications

Core i5 13400F technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i5-13400F
Integrated GPU No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6
P-Threads 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4
E-Threads 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10
Total Threads 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700
TDP 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 148 W
Peak temperature 100°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13400F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

