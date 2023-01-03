Intel Core i5 13400F
Core i5 13400F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 10 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1814
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16347
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-13400F
|Integrated GPU
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|Total Threads
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|148 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20