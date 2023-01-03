Intel Core i5 13400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 7500F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7500F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7500F are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Multi-Core Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
The "iGPU" and "Power Efficiency" have a minor impact on the NanoReview Score for desktop CPUs.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7500F
- Newer - released 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1738
Ryzen 5 7500F +5%
1818
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +13%
15856
14065
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25685
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1792
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12077
Value for money
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|July 23, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i5-13400F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|148 W
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
|- DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7500F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
