We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i5 13420H with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1335U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1335U and 13420H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13420H
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13420H +74%
12746
Core i5 1335U
7310
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13420H +45%
10836
Core i5 1335U
7473
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13420H and i5 1335U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i5-13420H i5-1335U
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 2
P-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 8
E-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 0.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 10
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 13x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 95 W 55 W
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 384 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 12 20
Execution Units 48 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13420H
0.84 TFLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR5x-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13420H official page Intel Core i5 1335U official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1335U or i5 13420H?
