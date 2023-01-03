Intel Core i5 13420H vs i5 1335U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i5 13420H with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1335U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13420H
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13420H +1%
1712
1703
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13420H +74%
12746
7310
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3481
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16853
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1674
Core i5 1335U +1%
1696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13420H +45%
10836
7473
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-13420H
|i5-1335U
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|2
|P-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|8
|E-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|10
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|13x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|95 W
|55 W
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|12
|20
|Execution Units
|48
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR5x-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13420H official page
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
