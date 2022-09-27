Intel Core i5 13600KF
Core i5 13600KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1967
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
24209
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1965
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14320
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-13600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20