Core i5 13600KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1967
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
24209
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1965
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14320

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 27, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S
Model number i5-13600KF
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 14
Threads 20
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

