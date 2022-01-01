Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i5 13600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600KF with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +6%
1950
1833
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22961
Core i5 13600KF +4%
23815
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4058
Core i5 13600KF +4%
4238
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34667
Core i5 13600KF +11%
38469
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +3%
2041
1988
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15074
Core i5 13600KF +3%
15476
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|i5-13600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
