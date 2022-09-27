Intel Core i5 13600KF vs i5 13600K VS Intel Core i5 13600KF Intel Core i5 13600K We compared two 14-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13600K and 13600KF Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600KF and i5 13600K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 27, 2022 September 27, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S Model number i5-13600KF i5-13600K Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770 Performance Cores 14 14 Threads 20 20 Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 5.1 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 35x 35x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 125 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 32 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 13600KF n/a Core i5 13600K 0.78 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s ECC Support - Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 13600KF official page Intel Core i5 13600K official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20