Intel Processor N100 vs Core i7 1165G7

Intel Processor N100
VS
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Processor N100
Intel Core i7 1165G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 against the 1.2-2.8 GHz Core i7 1165G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and N100
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 6144 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1426 vs 728 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100
2210
Core i7 1165G7 +177%
6118
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100
2092
Core i7 1165G7 +109%
4365
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor N100 and Core i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Tiger Lake
Model number N100 i7-1165G7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (24 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores - 4
P-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 4 4
Total Threads 4 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 12-28x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 6 W 12-28 W (configurable)
Socket BGA-1264 BGA-1449
Peak temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 24 96
TGP 10 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor N100
0.3 TFLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-4800		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N100 official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Processor N100?
