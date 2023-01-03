Intel Processor N100 vs Core i7 1165G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 against the 1.2-2.8 GHz Core i7 1165G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 6144 KB larger L3 cache size
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1426 vs 728 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
609
Core i7 1165G7 +149%
1516
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2210
Core i7 1165G7 +177%
6118
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2852
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10514
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
734
Core i7 1165G7 +95%
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2092
Core i7 1165G7 +109%
4365
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|N100
|i7-1165G7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|4
|P-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|4
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|12-28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|6 W
|12-28 W (configurable)
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|BGA-1449
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-4800
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N100 official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|16
