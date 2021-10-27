Intel Core i7 12700K
Core i7 12700K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 12 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1968
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15016
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20