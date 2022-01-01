Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 12700F VS Intel Core i7 12700K Intel Core i7 12700F We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12700F and 12700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K Unlocked multiplier

34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1564 points

4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i7 12700F

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 27, 2021 January 1, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S Model number i7-12700K i7-12700F Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 - Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 20 20 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 21x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 25MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 125 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700K 0.78 TFLOPS Core i7 12700F n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i7 12700F official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20