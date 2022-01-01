Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Core i7 12700F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 12700F

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Intel Core i7 12700F
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i7 12700F

We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700F and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1564 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +11%
22788
Core i7 12700F
20545
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +8%
34118
Core i7 12700F
31621
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +12%
15387
Core i7 12700F
13699
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i7 12700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 1, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700K i7-12700F
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 -

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i7 12700F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

