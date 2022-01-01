Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 12700F
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1564 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +4%
1918
1836
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +11%
22788
20545
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +1%
4016
3962
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +8%
34118
31621
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +35%
2095
1555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +12%
15387
13699
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i7-12700F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|-
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
