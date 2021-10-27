Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Core i7 12700K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i7 12700K

Intel Core i7 12700KF
VS
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i7 12700KF
Intel Core i7 12700K

We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700KF i7-12700K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
41 (75.9%)
13 (24.1%)
Total votes: 54

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i7 12700KF
2. Intel Core i7 11700K and i7 12700KF
3. Intel Core i7 11700KF and i7 12700KF
4. Intel Core i9 11900KF and i7 12700KF
5. Intel Core i5 12600KF and i7 12700KF
6. Intel Core i5 10600K and i7 12700K
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Intel Core i7 12700K
8. Intel Core i5 11600K and i7 12700K
9. Intel Core i9 11900K and i7 12700K
10. Intel Core i5 12600K and i7 12700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700K or i7 12700KF?
EnglishРусский