Intel Core i7 1360P

  • Cores: 12
  • L3 cache: 18MB (shared)
  • TDP: 20-28 W (max. boost up to 64 W)
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i7 1360P - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU).
Please note that the tests on the i7 1360P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 1360P in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1766
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12521
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1806
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11424
Specifications

Core i7 1360P technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i7-1360P
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4
P-Threads 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12
Total Threads 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744
TDP 20-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 96
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

