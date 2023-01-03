Intel Core i7 13650HX vs i7 12700H VS Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 12700H We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 13650HX against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i7 13650HX

Newer - released 1-year later

Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13650HX and i7 12700H

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake Model number i7-13650HX i7-12700H Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 8 E-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 1.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz Total Total Cores 14 14 Total Threads 20 20 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 26x 23x L1 Cache - 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1744 TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 35-45 W (configurable) Max. Boost TDP 157 W 115 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1400 MHz Shading Units 128 768 TMUs 16 48 ROPs 8 24 Execution Units 16 96 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 13650HX 0.382 TFLOPS Core i7 12700H 1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support - No

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 13650HX official page Intel Core i7 12700H official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 28