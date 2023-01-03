Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700H or Core i7 13650HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700H vs i7 13650HX

Intel Core i7 13700H
VS
Intel Core i7 13650HX
Intel Core i7 13700H
Intel Core i7 13650HX

We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H against the 2.6 GHz i7 13650HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13650HX and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13650HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H
12693
Core i7 13650HX +10%
13955
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and i7 13650HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13700H i7-13650HX
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics (16EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 14
Total Threads 20 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1964
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 13650HX
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page Intel Core i7 13650HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13650HX or i7 13700H?
