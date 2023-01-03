Intel Core i7 13700H vs i7 13650HX VS Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13650HX We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H against the 2.6 GHz i7 13650HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13650HX and 13700H Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i7 13650HX Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and i7 13650HX

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake Model number i7-13700H i7-13650HX Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics (16EU)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.9 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 8 E-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 1.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz Total Total Cores 14 14 Total Threads 20 20 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 24x 26x L1 Cache 80K (per core) - L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1964 TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable) Max. Boost TDP 115 W 157 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1550 MHz Shading Units 768 128 TMUs 48 16 ROPs 24 8 Execution Units 96 16 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 13700H 1.69 TFLOPS Core i7 13650HX 0.382 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No -

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page Intel Core i7 13650HX official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20