Intel Core i7 13700

Core i7 13700 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4366
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34562

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 1, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S
Model number i7-13700
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 16
Threads 24
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 32
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

