Intel Core i7 13700
Core i7 13700 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4366
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34562
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-13700
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20