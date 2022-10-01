Core i7 13700K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 54 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.