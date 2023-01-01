Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More than 11° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
- Has 98 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2073
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +5%
2184
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
30215
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +10%
33116
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4394
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46924
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2119
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +8%
2279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
20949
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +15%
24025
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|44x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|125 W
|120 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
