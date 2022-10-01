Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Ryzen 7 7700X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Intel Core i7 13700K
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700X and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 105 vs 125 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 1, 2022 September 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raphael
Model number i7-13700K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 RDNA 2

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 54MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 RDNA 2
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Promotion
