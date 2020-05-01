Intel Core i9 10900
Core i9 10900 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3171
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21409
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10608
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i9 10900 and i7 10700K
- Intel Core i9 10900 and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 10900 and i9 10980XE
- Intel Core i9 10900 and i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 10900 and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 10900 and i9 10920X
- Intel Core i9 10900 and i9 10980HK
- Intel Core i9 10900 and i7 10700
- Intel Core i9 10900 and i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 10900 and i9 10900T
- Intel Core i9 10900 and i9 10900KF
- Intel Core i9 10900 and i9 10940X
- Intel Core i9 10900 and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i9 10900 and i9 10850K