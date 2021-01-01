Intel Core i9 11900 vs i9 10900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900 with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900 +1%
537
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4755
Core i9 10900 +26%
5980
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3149
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1296
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9840
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900
|i9-10900
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
