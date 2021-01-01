Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900 or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900

Intel Core i9 10900
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
Intel Core i9 10900
AMD Ryzen 9 5900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 10900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1286 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
3121
Ryzen 9 5900 +15%
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900
21209
Ryzen 9 5900 +81%
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
1294
Ryzen 9 5900 +25%
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900
9892
Ryzen 9 5900 +10%
10900

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 439 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-10900 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Intel Core i9 10900?
