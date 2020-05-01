Intel Core i9 10900K
Core i9 10900K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
545
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6518
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24503
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1406
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11259
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|488 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- Core i9 10900K or Core i9 9900K
- Core i9 10900K or Ryzen 7 3700X
- Core i9 10900K or Core i7 10700K
- Core i9 10900K or Ryzen 9 3950X
- Core i9 10900K or Core i9 10980XE
- Core i9 10900K or Core i9 10900X
- Core i9 10900K or Ryzen 9 3900X
- Core i9 10900K or Core i7 10875H
- Core i9 10900K or Core i9 10980HK
- Core i9 10900K or Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Core i9 10900K or Core i7 10700
- Core i9 10900K or Core i9 10900
- Core i9 10900K or Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10900K or Core i9 10940X
- Core i9 10900K or Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Core i9 10900K or Core i9 10850K