Intel Core i9 10900K

Core i9 10900K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i9 10900K in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
545
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6518
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24503
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1406
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11259

Specifications

Core i9 10900K technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 1, 2020
Launch price 488 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i9-10900K
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 20
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

