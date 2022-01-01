Intel Core i9 10900K vs i5 13600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13600K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1980 vs 1336 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1411
Core i5 13600K +40%
1971
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15245
Core i5 13600K +60%
24337
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3143
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23492
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1326
Core i5 13600K +49%
1976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10766
Core i5 13600K +33%
14353
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i5-13600K
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|10
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|44MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
