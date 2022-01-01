Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 13700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2109 vs 1336 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1411
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15245
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3143
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23492
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1326
Core i7 13700K +59%
2106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10766
Core i7 13700K +60%
17203
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i7-13700K
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|54MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
