Intel Core i9 11900K vs i9 10900K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1644 vs 1357 points
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +22%
660
542
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6442
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24102
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +21%
1644
1357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9845
Core i9 10900K +14%
11189
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|488 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i9-10900K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
